Sunexpress to fly tourists in Turkey back home after Thomas Cook collapse

ISTANBUL, Sept 25 (Reuters) - Sunexpress airline will provide extra capacity to fly tourists stranded in Turkey back to their homes after tourism agency Thomas Cook collapsed, a spokesman for the airline told Reuters on Wednesday.

Sunexpress is a joint venture of Turkish Airlines and Germany’s Lufthansa. The spokesman for Sunexpress said it was planning to fly passengers from Turkey’s Mediterranean coastal province of Antalya to London and several destinations in Germany.

He said the company would announce detailed plans on Thursday. (Reporting by Ceyda Caglayan; Writing by Ali Kucukgocmen)