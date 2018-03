March 21 (Reuters) - Insurer Thomas Miller P&I, a unit of Thomas Miller Holdings, named Andrew Taylor chief executive, replacing Hugo Wynn-Williams.

Taylor is currently the company’s chief finance officer and his appointment to the new role is effective May 1.

Nigel de Silva, who has been Thomas Miller Group actuary, was named CFO.

Wynn-Williams will continue as the company’s chairman. (Reporting by Karan Nagarkatti in Bengaluru)