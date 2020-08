NEW YORK, Aug 5 (Reuters) - Thomson Reuters Corp on Wednesday reported slightly lower revenues for the second quarter and an 18% decline in operating profit, and reaffirmed its forecast for the balance of 2020.

The news and information provider, which owns Reuters News, said quarterly revenue dipped 1% to $1.405 billion and operating profit fell to $365 million, from $447 million, when the quarter included some one-time items. (Writing by Nick Zieminski in New York; Editing by Alexander Smith)