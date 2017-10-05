FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Thomson Reuters FX trading volumes jump to 3-year high
Sections
Featured
After massive quakes, millions in Mexico turn to early warning app
Technology
After massive quakes, millions in Mexico turn to early warning app
PayPal’s future rests on striking quadruple whammy
Breakingviews
PayPal’s future rests on striking quadruple whammy
Nursing shortage strains U.S. hospitals
Nursing shortage strains U.S. hospitals
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
October 5, 2017 / 4:51 PM / 15 days ago

Thomson Reuters FX trading volumes jump to 3-year high

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

LONDON, Oct 5 (Reuters) - Currency trading on Thomson Reuters platforms jumped to a three-year high of $411 billion per day in September, the company said on Thursday, up 12 percent on the previous month.

In a month in which the dollar rose against a basket of currencies for the first time since February on the revival of the “Trumpflation trade” and expectations for U.S. interest rate hikes, average volumes for spot trading climbed to $103 billion, up from $82 billion in August.

Other transaction types - including forwards, swaps, options and non-deliverable forwards (NDFs) - averaged $308 billion per day in September, up from $285 billion the previous month.

The Thomson Reuters numbers followed stronger trading volumes from rival foreign exchange platform provider NEX Group on Wednesday, which saw average daily currency trading volume hit a 10-month peak in September. (Reporting by Fanny Potkin; Editing by Jemima Kelly)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.