Thomson Reuters names Friedenberg as president of Reuters news

TORONTO, Nov 13 (Reuters) - Thomson Reuters Corp said on Tuesday it has appointed Michael Friedenberg as President of Reuters news and media operations, who previously served as the chief executive of IDG Communications.

The statement said that editorial content will continue to be led by editor-in-chief Stephen J. Adler, who will report to Friedenberg.

Friedenberg will join the company effective Dec. 3 and report to Jim Smith, president and chief executive officer of Thomson Reuters, the statement said. (Reporting by Denny Thomas Editing by Susan Thomas)

