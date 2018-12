TORONTO, Dec 4 (Reuters) - Thomson Reuters Corp said on Tuesday that it will cut its workforce by 12 percent by 2020, axing 3,200 jobs, as part of a plan to streamline the business and improve operating efficiencies.

The news and information provider also set a target to grow annual sales by 3.5 percent to 4.5 percent by 2020, excluding the impact of any acquisitions. (Reporting by Matt Scuffham Editing by Nick Zieminski)