Thomson Reuters reports slightly higher quarterly revenue

TORONTO, Nov 6 (Reuters) - Thomson Reuters Corp on Tuesday reported a 3 percent rise in quarterly revenue, excluding the effects of exchange rates, driven by higher sales at its Legal business, and said that it was on track to deliver a “solid” full-year performance.

The news and information provider said third-quarter revenue rose to $1.29 billion during the period. Adjusted for one-time items, earnings were 11 cents per share, down from 27 cents per share a year ago.

Analysts had expected revenue of $1.32 billion and earnings of 3 cents per share, according to IBES data from Refinitiv. (Reporting by Matt Scuffham Editing by Bill Rigby)