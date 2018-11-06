Market News
November 6, 2018 / 11:41 AM / Updated an hour ago

Thomson Reuters reports slightly higher quarterly revenue

1 Min Read

TORONTO, Nov 6 (Reuters) - Thomson Reuters Corp on Tuesday reported a 3 percent rise in quarterly revenue, excluding the effects of exchange rates, driven by higher sales at its Legal business, and said that it was on track to deliver a “solid” full-year performance.

The news and information provider said third-quarter revenue rose to $1.29 billion during the period. Adjusted for one-time items, earnings were 11 cents per share, down from 27 cents per share a year ago.

Analysts had expected revenue of $1.32 billion and earnings of 3 cents per share, according to IBES data from Refinitiv. (Reporting by Matt Scuffham Editing by Bill Rigby)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2018 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.