May 12 (Reuters) - Online second-hand apparel retailer ThredUp Inc reported a 15.2% jump in quarterly revenue in its first report as a public company on Wednesday, driven by demand from penny- pinching and environmentally-conscious young shoppers.

The company said total revenue rose to $55.7 million in the first quarter ended March 31, from $48.3 million a year earlier. (Reporting by Uday Sampath in Bengaluru; Editing by Sriraj Kalluvila)