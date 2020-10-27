Directory of sitesLoginContactSupport
Exact Sciences to buy cancer-screening firm Thrive Earlier Detection in $2.15 billion deal

By Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

(Reuters) - Exact Sciences Corp EXAS.O said on Tuesday it would buy cancer-screening firm Thrive Earlier Detection Corp in a cash-and-stock deal that could be valued up to $2.15 billion.

Exact Sciences said it expects to expand its cancer detection portfolio with Thrive’s lead early-stage screening test, CancerSEEK, which successfully detected 10 different types of cancer in a 10,000-patient study in April.

Thrive will get $1.7 billion, comprising 65% of Exact Sciences’ common stock and 35% in cash, under terms of the deal. An additional $450 million is payable upon completion of certain milestones.

The companies expect to close the deal in the first quarter of 2021.

Reporting by Trisha Roy in Bengaluru; Editing by Ramakrishnan M.

