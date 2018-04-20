Turkish Airlines chooses GE Aviation engines for new planes

ISTANBUL, April 20 (Reuters) - Turkish Airlines said it will buy engines from GE Aviation for up to 30 new Boeing planes it will order, the national flag carrier said on Friday in a filing to the Istanbul stock exchange.

Turkish Airlines said it decided to use GE Aviation’s GEnx-1B74/75 type engines for up to 30 B787-9 aircrafts that it will buy from Boeing.

The airline said last month it would purchase up to 30 B787-9 planes from Boeing, as well as another 30 A350-900 planes. All of the aircraft will be delivered by the end of 2024.