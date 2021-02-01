Liberty Steel bid still contains open issues - Thyssenkrupp CEO

FRANKFURT, Feb 1 (Reuters) - A bid Britain’s Liberty Steel has submitted for Thyssenkrupp’s steel division needs to be clarified in ongoing discussions between the two firms, the German group’s chief executive said.

The bid still contains “a number of complex aspects that require further clarification”, Martina Merz said in a speech prepared for the group’s annual general meeting scheduled for Feb. 5.

“We are in discussions with Liberty Steel to this end.” (Reporting by Christoph Steitz; editing by Thomas Seythal)