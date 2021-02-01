Liberty Steel bid still contains open issues: Thyssenkrupp CEO

FILE PHOTO: A crane operator lifts up a finished steel coil at the storage and distribution facility of the German steel maker in Duisburg, Germany, January 30, 2020. REUTERS/Wolfgang Rattay

FRANKFURT (Reuters) - A bid Britain’s Liberty Steel has submitted for Thyssenkrupp’s steel division needs to be clarified in ongoing talks between the two firms, the German group’s chief executive said.

The bid still contains “a number of complex aspects that require further clarification”, Martina Merz said in a speech prepared for the group’s annual general meeting scheduled for Feb. 5. “We are in discussions with Liberty Steel to this end.”

Last week Liberty Steel submitted what it called a firmed-up bid for Thyssenkrupp’s steel division, pledging to honour existing labour agreements as well as securing increased financial leeway to fund the transaction.

Merz said Thyssenkrupp intended to take a decision whether to sell or keep the division in March, adding alternatives to a sale included spinning off the unit or continuing it as part of the group.

“Our ultimate goal is to ensure the future viability of steel and thus safeguard our employees’ prospects. In our view, this is more important than the question of ownership,” Merz said.