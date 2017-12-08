FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Thyssen sees at least $1.2 bln in orders for E-car battery gear
Sections
Featured
Firefighters battle intense wildfires in California
U.S.
Firefighters battle intense wildfires in California
Bitcoin plummets more than 12 percent
Future of money
Bitcoin plummets more than 12 percent
U.N. torture watchdogs call for probe of Taser assaults in U.S. jails
Exclusive
Reuters Taser investigation
U.N. torture watchdogs call for probe of Taser assaults in U.S. jails
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Auto & Truck Manufacturers
December 8, 2017 / 10:28 AM / Updated 2 hours ago

Thyssen sees at least $1.2 bln in orders for E-car battery gear

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

FRANKFURT/DUESSELDORF, Dec 8 (Reuters) - Thyssenkrupp sees potential factory gear orders of more than 1 billion euros ($1.2 billion) over the next decade due to an expected production boom of lithium-ion batteries for the car sector, it said on Friday.

The German engineering and steel group said it expects lithium-ion batteries “to become the dominant electric vehicle propulsion technology”, according to presentation slides published during its capital market day.

Thyssenkrupp, a leader in assembly lines for automated car battery production, derives about a quarter of group sales from the auto industry, making it its single biggest customer group. ($1 = 0.8523 euros) (Reporting by Christoph Steitz and Tom Kaeckenhoff)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.