RPT-Voith chairman to join Thyssenkrupp supervisory board - sources

FRANKFURT, April 4 (Reuters) - Thyssenkrupp is expected to nominate Siegfried Russwurm, currently chairman of German engineering group Voith, to its supervisory board, two people familiar with the matter told Reuters.

Russwurm, also a former member of the management board of Siemens, would take the seat left vacant following the departure of former Hochtief Chief Executive Hans-Peter Keitel, the sources said.

Thyssenkrupp declined to comment. Voith was not immediately available for comment.