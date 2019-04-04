Financials
April 4, 2019 / 12:46 PM / Updated 2 hours ago

RPT-Voith chairman to join Thyssenkrupp supervisory board - sources

1 Min Read

(Repeats with no changes to text)

FRANKFURT, April 4 (Reuters) - Thyssenkrupp is expected to nominate Siegfried Russwurm, currently chairman of German engineering group Voith, to its supervisory board, two people familiar with the matter told Reuters.

Russwurm, also a former member of the management board of Siemens, would take the seat left vacant following the departure of former Hochtief Chief Executive Hans-Peter Keitel, the sources said.

Thyssenkrupp declined to comment. Voith was not immediately available for comment.

Reporting by Edward Taylor and Christoph Steitz; editing by Thomas Seythal

