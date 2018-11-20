SAF Holland's Merz to join Thyssenkrupp's supervisory board

ESSEN, Germany, Nov 20 (Reuters) - Martina Merz, chairwoman of automotive supplier SAF Holland, has been appointed to fill one of the vacant supervisory board seats at Thyssenkrupp, the steel-to-submarines group said late on Tuesday.

“With her expertise and experience, Ms. Merz is a competent addition to our Supervisory Board,” Thyssenkrupp Chairman Bernhard Pellens said in a statement.

Sources had told Reuters earlier this month that Merz, who also sits on Lufthansa’s supervisory board and the board of directors of trucks maker Volvo, was one of the candidates to join the board. (Reporting by Christoph Steitz Editing by Arno Schuetze)