July 6, 2018 / 12:54 PM / Updated 2 hours ago

Thyssenkrupp accepts CEO Hiesinger's resignation

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

FRANKFURT, July 6 (Reuters) - Thyssenkrupp said on Friday its supervisory board had agreed to Chief Executive Heinrich Hiesinger’s request to terminate his contract.

It said the rest of the management board, comprising Guido Kerkhoff, Oliver Burkhard and Donatus Kaufmann, would lead the group without a CEO for the time being.

“The succession to Dr. Heinrich Hiesinger as Chief Executive will follow in a structured process,” the group said in a statement, a day after it said Hiesinger had unexpectedly offered to step down. (Reporting by Maria Sheahan)

