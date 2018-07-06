FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
July 6, 2018 / 6:00 AM / Updated 2 hours ago

Thyssenkrupp shares jump pre-market after CEO offers resignation

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

FRANKFURT, July 6 (Reuters) - Shares in Thyssenkrupp jumped in pre-market trade on Friday after Chief Executive Heinrich Hiesinger offered to step down less than a week after sealing a landmark joint venture deal with India’s Tata Steel.

The stock rose 4.4 percent to the top of Germany’s blue-chip DAX index in pre-market trade at brokerage Lang & Schwarz.

In the job since 2011, Hiesinger, 58, was bowing to growing investor pressure for a more radical restructuring of the group.

Thyssenkrupp’s supervisory board is due to meet later on Friday to take a decision on Hiesinger’s request.

Reporting by Maria Sheahan; Editing by Sunil Nair

