Elliott eyes operational improvements after taking Thyssen stake

BERLIN, May 24 (Reuters) - Hedge fund Elliott said it sees room for significant improvement at Thyssenkrupp, confirming it had taken a stake in the German industrial group.

“Elliott believes Thyssenkrupp has significant scope for operational improvement which would benefit all stakeholders and looks forward to engaging in a constructive dialogue with them in the near future, including with the supervisory and management boards,” the investor said in a statement on Thursday.

It confirmed it had taken a stake in Thyssenkrupp, but that this did not exceed the 3 percent threshold for mandatory disclosure.