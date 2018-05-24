FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
May 24, 2018 / 6:44 AM / in 2 hours

Elliott eyes operational improvements after taking Thyssen stake

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

BERLIN, May 24 (Reuters) - Hedge fund Elliott said it sees room for significant improvement at Thyssenkrupp, confirming it had taken a stake in the German industrial group.

“Elliott believes Thyssenkrupp has significant scope for operational improvement which would benefit all stakeholders and looks forward to engaging in a constructive dialogue with them in the near future, including with the supervisory and management boards,” the investor said in a statement on Thursday.

It confirmed it had taken a stake in Thyssenkrupp, but that this did not exceed the 3 percent threshold for mandatory disclosure.

Reporting by Victoria Bryan Editing by Caroline Copley

