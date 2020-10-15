Liberty Steel set to bid for Thyssenkrupp steel unit: source

German steelmaker Thyssenkrupp AG CEO Martina Merz walks on the stage during the annual shareholders meeting in Bochum, Germany, January 31, 2020. REUTERS/Wolfgang Rattay

FRANKFURT (Reuters) - Privately-held Liberty Steel is set to make a bid for the ailing steel unit of Germany’s Thyssenkrupp, a source close to the process told Reuters on Thursday.

The move was first reported by German magazine Spiegel. Liberty Steel was not immediately available to comment and Thyssenkrupp declined comment.

Thyssenkrupp, whose steel unit likely made an operating loss of about 1 billion euros ($1.2 billion) last year, is also exploring tie-ups with India’s Tata Steel, Germany’s Salzgitter and Sweden’s SSAB, sources have told Reuters.