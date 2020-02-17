Thyssenkrupp shortlists two buyout consortia in elevator deal

FRANKFURT, Feb 17 (Reuters) - Thyssenkrupp on Monday said it has shortlisted two private equity consortia in the ongoing auction for its prized elevator division, adding it was hoping to soon resolve on whether to sell a majority of the unit or all of it.

The ailing conglomerate said it would prioritise negotiations with two private equity consortia: one consisting of Blackstone, Carlyle and the Canadian Pension Plan Investment Board and one led by Advent and Cinven . (Reporting by Christoph Steitz; editing by Thomas Seythal)