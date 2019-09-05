Thyssenkrupp elevator unit a perfect fit - Kone CEO tells Rheinische Post

FRANKFURT, Sept 5 (Reuters) - Thyssenkrupp’s elevator unit would be a perfect fit for Kone, the Finnish group’s chief executive told a German newspaper.

“We would complement each other ideally,” Henrik Ehrnrooth told Rheinische Post in an interview. “In this combination we would be faster and could tackle digital challenges more efficiently.”

His comments come after sources told Reuters that Kone, long touted as a potential suitor for Thyssenkrupp’s elevator unit, would consider teaming up with a partner to make a bid. (Reporting by Christoph Steitz)