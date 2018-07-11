FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Detained In Myanmar
Energy & Environment
Brexit
North Korea
Charged: The Future of Autos
Future of Money
Breakingviews
Basic Materials
July 11, 2018 / 11:35 AM / a day ago

Thyssenkrupp chairman rules out sale of elevator unit - Die Zeit

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

FRANKFURT, July 11 (Reuters) - Thyssenkrupp’s supervisory board chairman lashed out at activist shareholders following the resignation of Chief Executive Heinrich Hiesinger, saying in an interview that the group had no plans to sell its prized elevators unit.

“Crown jewels ... are only sold in times of need. There is no need (at Thyssenkrupp). And there are no plans to divest our best business,” Ulrich Lehner told German weekly Die Zeit in an interview. (Reporting by Christoph Steitz Editing by Maria Sheahan)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2018 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.