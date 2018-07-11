Thyssenkrupp chairman rules out sale of elevator unit - Die Zeit

FRANKFURT, July 11 (Reuters) - Thyssenkrupp’s supervisory board chairman lashed out at activist shareholders following the resignation of Chief Executive Heinrich Hiesinger, saying in an interview that the group had no plans to sell its prized elevators unit.

“Crown jewels ... are only sold in times of need. There is no need (at Thyssenkrupp). And there are no plans to divest our best business,” Ulrich Lehner told German weekly Die Zeit in an interview. (Reporting by Christoph Steitz Editing by Maria Sheahan)