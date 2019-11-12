Thyssenkrupp elevator unit attracts at least three major bidders-sources

FRANKFURT, Nov 12 (Reuters) - At least three major bidding groups have submitted indicative offers seeking a majority stake in Thyssenkrupp’s elevator unit, four people familiar with the matter said.

The bidders are also prepared to take a minority stake if it helps to win over key stakeholders at the group, including activist fund Cevian, which favours an outright sale, and labour representatives, who oppose this.

All parties were not immediately available for comment or declined to comment. (Reporting by Christoph Steitz, Tom Kaeckenhoff, Arno Schuetze and Edward Taylor; Editing by Tom Sims )