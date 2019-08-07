Thyssenkrupp manager for North America, Western Europe to leave

BERLIN, Aug 7 (Reuters) - Steel-to-submarines conglomerate Thyssenkrupp said on Wednesday that Donatus Kaufmann, executive board member responsible for legal and compliance as well as North America and Western Europe, will leave the company effective Sept. 30.

Thyssenkrupp said in a statement that the departure was part of the “strategic and structural” realignment of the company.

In May Thyssenkrupp unveiled a major restructuring, effectively looking for partners for business divisions, including Materials Services, in which it could sell a minority stake. (Reporting by Emma Thomasson; Editing by Jan Harvey)