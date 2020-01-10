Brookfield, Temasek team up for Thyssenkrupp elevator bid - sources

FRANKFURT/DUESSELDORF, Germany, Jan 10 (Reuters) - Canada’s Brookfield Asset Management has teamed up with Singapore state investor Temasek Holdings in the auction for Thyssenkrupp’s prized elevator division, two people familiar with the matter said.

The tie-up creates another powerful private equity consortium for the 15 billion euro ($16.6 billion) asset, which Thyssenkrupp plans to sell or list, ahead of a Jan. 13 deadline for binding bids.

Brookfield and Temasek both declined to comment.