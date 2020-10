FILE PHOTO: A crane lifts up a steel coil at the storage and distribution facility of the steel plant of German steel maker ThyssenKrupp in Duisburg, Germany, January 30, 2020. REUTERS/Wolfgang Rattay

ESSEN, Germany (Reuters) - IG Metall, Germany's most powerful union, on Tuesday called on the government to take a stake in the ailing steel unit of crisis-ridden conglomerate Thyssenkrupp TKAG.DE.

“Thyssenkrupp Steel cannot make it on its own,” Juergen Kerner, chief treasurer of IG Metall and Thyssenkrupp’s deputy supervisory board chairman, told journalists.