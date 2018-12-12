REFILE-Incoming Thyssenkrupp board member Merz favourite for chairperson -sources

(Changes reporting credit)

DUESSELDORF, Germany, Dec 12 (Reuters) - Incoming Thyssenkrupp supervisory board member Martina Merz has a fair chance to become head of the steel-to-submarines conglomerate’s supervisory board, two sources told Reuters on Wednesday.

Martina Merz is a former chief executive of Dutch firm Chassis Brakes International and is chairperson of automotive supplier SAF Holland.

She also sits on the supervisory board of Deutsche Lufthansa and the board of directors of truck maker Volvo , Belgium’s NV Bekaert SA and French roofing business Imerys SA.