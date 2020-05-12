Thyssenkrupp CFO: we don't have a liquidity problem

FRANKFURT, May 12 (Reuters) - Thyssenkrupp does not have a liquidity problem due to a 1 billion euro loan from state-owned lender KfW and the expected transfer of funds from the sale of its elevator division, its chief financial officer said.

At the end of March, Thyssenkrupp had access to 4.5 billion euro of financial liquidity, which does not include the KfW loan, to be paid back when the funds from the elevator sale arrive, Klaus Keysberg said. (Reporting by Christoph Steitz Editing by Riham Alkousaa)