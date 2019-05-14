ThyssenKrupp elevator IPO likely to be in 2020 -union official

FRANKFURT, May 14 (Reuters) - Thyssenkrupp’s planned stock market flotation of its elevator business is unlikely to happen this year but could take place in 2020, a senior union official said on Tuesday.

The elevator unit, whose initial public offering (IPO) would provide a much needed cash boost to the group, saw operating margins fall in the second quarter due to higher material costs, ThyssenKrupp said earlier.

Knut Giesler, a regional head of Germany’s powerful IG Metall union also said that labour representatives have agreed with the company’s management that there will be no forced lay-offs until end of the year and no sites would be shut down. (Reporting by Tom Käckenhoff Writing by Arno Schuetze Editing by Alexander Smith)