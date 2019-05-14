Bonds News
May 14, 2019 / 2:54 PM / 2 days ago

ThyssenKrupp elevator IPO likely to be in 2020 -union official

1 Min Read

FRANKFURT, May 14 (Reuters) - Thyssenkrupp’s planned stock market flotation of its elevator business is unlikely to happen this year but could take place in 2020, a senior union official said on Tuesday.

The elevator unit, whose initial public offering (IPO) would provide a much needed cash boost to the group, saw operating margins fall in the second quarter due to higher material costs, ThyssenKrupp said earlier.

Knut Giesler, a regional head of Germany’s powerful IG Metall union also said that labour representatives have agreed with the company’s management that there will be no forced lay-offs until end of the year and no sites would be shut down. (Reporting by Tom Käckenhoff Writing by Arno Schuetze Editing by Alexander Smith)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below