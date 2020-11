FRANKFURT, Nov 19 (Reuters) - Thyssenkrupp is not considering making acquisitions in its “no taboo” approach to its loss-making steel unit, Chief Executive Martina Merz said on Thursday.

Options for the division range from selling all or parts of it to obtaining government funding, the company said. It has so far not ruled out takeovers. (Reporting by Christoph Steitz Editing by Michelle Adair)