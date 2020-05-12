Basic Materials
Thyssenkrupp Q2 loss widens as coronavirus impact starts to show

FRANKFURT, May 12 (Reuters) - Thyssenkrupp on Tuesday said its second-quarter net loss more than quintupled as the coronavirus pandemic hit all business lines at the struggling steel-to-submarines conglomerate.

The group posted a 948 million euro ($1.02 billion) net loss in the quarter to March and said that in the current quarter losses could reach up to 1 billion euros, as the group eagerly awaits a cash inflow from the sale of its elevator division.

$1 = 0.9252 euros

