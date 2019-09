FRANKFURT, Sept 13 (Reuters) - Singapore’s state investor GIC Pte Ltd has raised its stake in ailing German conglomerate Thyssenkrupp, a regulatory filing showed on Friday.

The investor, as of Sept. 6, held 5.3% in the group, up from 3.5% previously, the filing showed. Thyssenkrupp shares have climbed 40% since mid-August, boosted by hopes for a sale of its prized elevator division. (Reporting by Christoph Steitz; editing by Riham Alkousaa)