FRANKFURT, May 10 (Reuters) - Thyssenkrupp on Friday scrapped plans to break into two parts in favour of a listing of its prized elevator unit, responding to a massive decline in its share price since the breakup plans were unveiled in September.

The steel-to-submarines group also said it expected a planned joint venture with Tata Steel to fail, confirming a Reuters story published earlier. (Reporting by Christoph Steitz Editing by Michelle Martin)