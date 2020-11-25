Thyssenkrupp could open books of steel unit in early Dec - sources

FRANKFURT/DUESSELDORF, Nov 25 (Reuters) - Thyssenkrupp could give Britain’s Liberty Steel access to the books of its steel unit as soon as next week, people familiar with the matter said.

Liberty Steel, headed by metals tycoon Sanjeev Gupta, last month unveiled a non-binding indicative offer for Thyssenkrupp Steel Europe, which the embattled conglomerate has put up for sale to cut losses and stop cash outflow.

