FRANKFURT, May 19 (Reuters) - Thyssenkrupp’s CEO on Tuesday said that she could not put a timeline on the group’s fresh turnaround plans, saying that selling assets - a key part of its strategy - was difficult in the current environment.

“We can prepare things but it is rather difficult to say how long it’ll take,” Martina Merz said, adding that prior to the coronavirus pandemic her estimate had been two to three years. (Reporting by Christoph Steitz; Editing by Maria Sheahan)