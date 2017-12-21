FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Myanmar
Venezuela
Net Neutrality
The Trump Effect
North Korea
Moments of Innovation
Media
Energy & Environment
Cyber Risk
Investigates
Breakingviews
Future of Money
#Basic Materials
December 21, 2017 / 7:20 PM / in 2 days

Workers strike deal with Thyssenkrupp to pave way for steel merger-union

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

DUESSELDORF, Dec 21 (Reuters) - Workers on Thursday struck a deal with the management of Thyssenkrupp over steel plants and jobs, the IG Metall union said, a major step towards a planned merger of the group’s European steel unit with that of Tata Steel.

The agreement, which still needs to be approved by IG Metall’s members, foresees no forced layoffs and site closures for nine years if the steel joint venture goes ahead.

Under the deal, Thyssenkrupp would have to keep its 50 percent stake in the entity for at least six years. (Reporting by Matthias Inverardi and Tom Kaeckenhoff; Writing by Christoph Steitz. Editing by Jane Merriman)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.