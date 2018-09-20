FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
September 20, 2018 / 10:07 AM / Updated an hour ago

Thyssenkrupp to keep on implementing steel JV with Tata - CEO

1 Min Read

DUISBURG, Germany, Sept 20 (Reuters) - Thyssenkrupp’s interim chief executive dismissed speculation that it would pull out of its steel joint venture with India’s Tata Steel in the wake of management upheaval at the German industrial conglomerate.

“The contrary is the case,” Guido Kerkhoff told Reuters on the sidelines of a company event in Duisburg on Thursday. “We are continuing to implementing the joint venture with Tata Steel with all our strength.”

Reporting by Tom Kaeckenhoff; writing by Douglas Busvine; editing by Thomas Seythal

