September 18, 2018 / 10:35 AM / Updated 2 hours ago

Thyssenkrupp overhaul must protect worker interests -labour boss

1 Min Read

DUESSELDORF, Germany, Sept 18 (Reuters) - Thyssenkrupp’s powerful employees will not block a broader restructuring of the group as long as their interests are protected, the group’s newly elected works council chief said.

“We are open for meaningful solutions. I will not back a restructuring of the company against the interests of employees,” Dirk Sievers told Reuters.

The 47-year-old succeeds Wilhelm Segerath and will also take over his seat on Thyssenkrupp’s 20-member supervisory board, half of which is controlled by worker representatives. (Reporting by Tom Kaeckenhoff; Writing by Christoph Steitz; Editing by Maria Sheahan)

