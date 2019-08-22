Several PE funds interested in Thyssenkrupp elevators division - report

BERLIN, Aug 22 (Reuters) - Private equity funds Advent, Apollo, CVC, Carlyle, KKR and probably also EQT are among the parties interested in Thyssenkrupp’s elevators division, Germany’s Manager Magazin reported on Thursday.

The magazine, which did not name its sources, said informal talks were already underway.

Thyssenkrupp boss Guido Kerkhoff has agreed to consider a sale of its prized elevators business to help turn around the stricken conglomerate.