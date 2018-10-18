Thyssenkrupp predicts strong growth in stair case business

ESSEN, Germany, Oct 18 (Reuters) - German conglomerate Thyssenkrupp could double sales from stair lifts over the next five years, the chief executive of the group’s elevator unit said.

Andreas Schierenbeck said that stair lift sales were currently “somewhere between 300 and 600 million euros” ($345-690 million), adding they could reach 1 billion within the next five to six years.

In the last financial year, Elevator Technology made sales of 7.7 billion euros. It is Thyssenkrupp’s most profitable division.