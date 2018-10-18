FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
October 18, 2018 / 1:08 PM / Updated 2 hours ago

Thyssenkrupp predicts strong growth in stair case business

1 Min Read

ESSEN, Germany, Oct 18 (Reuters) - German conglomerate Thyssenkrupp could double sales from stair lifts over the next five years, the chief executive of the group’s elevator unit said.

Andreas Schierenbeck said that stair lift sales were currently “somewhere between 300 and 600 million euros” ($345-690 million), adding they could reach 1 billion within the next five to six years.

In the last financial year, Elevator Technology made sales of 7.7 billion euros. It is Thyssenkrupp’s most profitable division.

$1 = 0.8696 euros Reporting by Tom Kaeckenhoff; Writing by Christoph Steitz; editing by Thomas Seythal

