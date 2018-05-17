FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
May 17, 2018 / 3:33 PM / Updated an hour ago

Chile gov't to respect FNE regulator ruling on Tianqi - minister

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

SANTIAGO, May 17 (Reuters) - Chile’s government will respect an eventual ruling from the FNE antitrust regulator on Chinese company Tianqi’s right to purchase a stake in Chilean lithium producer SQM, Economy Minister Jose Valente told Reuters on Thursday.

Valente said Chile welcomes all foreign investors as long as they adhere to the South American country’s local laws. The previous government filed a complaint with FNE in March trying to block the stake sale to Chinese companies.

Tianqi Lithium Corp said earlier on Thursday it would buy a 24 percent stake in SQM for $4.07 billion from fertilizer company Nutrien Ltd. (Reporting by Antonio De La Jara; Writing by Caroline Stauffer Editing by Chizu Nomiyama)

