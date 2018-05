(Repeats to widen distribution with no changes to text)

May 17 (Reuters) - Canadian fertilizer company Nutrien Ltd said on Thursday it would sell 62.5 million Class A shares in Chilean lithium producer Sociedad Quimica Y Minera (SQM) to Tianqi Lithium Corp for $4.07 billion.

Tianqi will pay $65 per share in cash to Nutrien.

Reuters reported on Wednesday that Tianqi and SQM were in talks. (Reporting by Yashaswini Swamynathan in Bengaluru)