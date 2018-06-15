FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Detained In Myanmar
Energy & Environment
Brexit
North Korea
Charged: The Future of Autos
Future of Money
Breakingviews
Regulatory News - Americas
June 15, 2018 / 9:07 PM / in 3 hours

Chile anti-trust regulator to probe Tianqi purchase of SQM stake

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

SANTIAGO, June 15 (Reuters) - Chile’s anti-trust regulator FNE said on Friday it would open an investigation into the effects on the market of China’s Tianqi purchase last month of a 24 percent stake in SQM , one of the world’s top lithium producers.

Chile’s government under former President Michelle Bachelet in March filed a complaint with the FNE alleging a potential fusion between the two lithium giants would distort the global market for the key ingredient in the batteries that power electric vehicles. (Reporting by Aislinn Laing and Dave Sherwood; Editing by Sandra Maler)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2018 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.