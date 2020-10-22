Vista-backed TIBCO agrees deal for Information Builders: sources

NEW YORK (Reuters) - TIBCO Software Inc, the enterprise data provider owned by U.S. private equity firm Vista Equity Partners, has agreed to acquire data and analytics software company Information Builders Inc (ibi), according to people familiar with the matter.

The deal values ibi, whose investors include Goldman Sachs’ private capital investing group, at close to $1 billion, one of the sources said.

The sources requested anonymity to discuss the deal.

New York-based ibi sells software to companies to help them manage and organize their data. The purchase would augment TIBCO’s intelligence platform, which is aimed at helping businesses make better use of their data.

The global enterprise data management market is expected to more than double from $61.95 billion in 2019 to $135.88 billion by 2027, according to U.S. consultant Grand View Research.

Vista Equity Partners agreed a $4.3 billion deal to buy TIBCO in 2014.