Finland's Tietoevry Q1 swings to profit

HELSINKI, July 20 (Reuters) - Nordic IT services provider Tietoevry posted on Tuesday a rise in its operating profit, while maintaining its full-year outlook.

The Finnish company, which finalised the acquisition of Norway’s Evry in December 2019, said its operating profit rose to 139.7 million euros ($164.58 million) versus an operating loss of 9.8 million a year ago.

Tietoevry’s first-quarter revenue rose 5.1% to 721.7 million euros, with its industry software unit up 14% and the financial services solutions unit up 17%. ($1=0.8488 euros) (Reporting by Essi Lehto; Editing by Clarence Fernandez)