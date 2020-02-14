IT Services & Consulting
Nordic IT services firm TietoEVRY sees better 2020

HELSINKI, Feb 14 (Reuters) - Nordic IT services provider TietoEVRY reported on Friday a rise in fourth-quarter sales and underlying profits, boosted by the takeover of EVRY businesses, which was finalised in early December.

The company’s October-December adjusted operating profit rose to 71.4 million euros ($77.4 million) from 51 million a year earlier.

TietoEVRY said it expects 2020 adjusted operating profit to increase from 343.1 million euros in 2019.

$1 = 0.9229 euros Reporting by Tarmo Virki and Anne Kauranen; Editing by Tom Hogue

