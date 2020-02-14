UPDATE 1-Nordic IT services firm TietoEVRY Q4 results get acquisition boost

(Adds forecast, CEO comments)

HELSINKI, Feb 14 (Reuters) - Nordic IT services provider TietoEVRY reported a rise in fourth-quarter sales and underlying profits on Friday, helped by the $1.5 billion takeover of EVRY businesses, which was finalised in early December.

However, the company warned 2020 growth would be dented by focus on integration, a unit divestment related to the EVRY acquisition and expiry of one major contract at the Hybrid Infra business.

TietoEVRY’s October-December adjusted operating profit rose to 71.4 million euros ($77.4 million) from 51 million a year earlier.

The company said it expects 2020 adjusted operating profit to increase from 343.1 million euros in 2019.

TietoEVRY said it expects new services built around design, data and cloud-native applications to continue to drive growth in the Nordic IT services market, while spending on traditional infrastructure services continues to decline.

The Finland-based company said it aims to outgrow the market in the longer term, but its own growth would be moderate in 2020, in part due to integration of the two businesses.

“We expect that we will complete the majority of the structural integrations during the first half of the new year,” Chief Executive Officer Kimmo Alkio said in a statement.

“We continue to be committed to delivering the anticipated synergy benefits of 75 million euros and expect the synergy run-rate to be 35-40 million euros at the year end,” Alkio added.

Following the EVRY takeover, the group has a combined annual revenue of close to 3 billion euros and staff of about 24,000.