UPDATE 2-Nordic IT services firm TietoEVRY says pandemic hits third quarter sales

* Q3 profit 90.2 mln eur beats consensus

* Q3 sales 643.8 mln eur misses all forecasts

* Says COVID hit Q3 sales by 4%, similar in Q4

* Shares down 2% (Adds details, Capgemini, shares)

Oct 27 (Reuters) - Nordic IT services provider TietoEVRY reported a slight fall in third-quarter profit on Tuesday as the economic impact of the coronavirus hit sales.

The company, which finalised the takeover of Norwegian EVRY last December, said it made an adjusted operating profit of 90.2 million euros ($106.6 million) for July-September, compared with a pro forma 91.2 million a year earlier.

The result beat a company-provided analysts’ forecast of 86.6 million euros.

However, TietoEVRY shares fell 2% to 23.44 euros - taking them 15.6% lower for 2020 - as sales disappointed.

Sales dropped 7% in the third quarter to 643.8 million euros, missing all analyst forecasts which ranged from 644.7 million euros to 664.4 million euros.

“COVID-19’s impact on TietoEVRY’s third-quarter revenue was 4% and the company currently anticipates that the pandemic will have a similar impact on the fourth quarter,” the company said in a statement.

At the company’s largest unit by sales, Cloud and Infra, sales tumbled 10% from a year earlier, missing all analysts’ forecasts, as contracts lost in 2019, unusually high sales in the year-ago quarter, and the COVID-19 pandemic took a toll.

Tieto said it expects the IT market to decline 3%-7% in 2020 due to the pandemic, with the consulting market hit the worst.

In stark contrast its larger peer Capgemini reported on Tuesday an 18.4% increase in quarterly revenues at constant exchange rates, helped by strong bookings and growth in its digital and cloud offerings. (Reporting by Tarmo Virki in Tallinn; Editing by Sam Holmes, Uttaresh.V and Susan Fenton)