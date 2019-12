Dec 20 (Reuters) - Finnish state investment firm Solidium said on Friday it had purchased 4,442,500 TietoEVRY shares from funds advised by Apax Partners LLP, the company’s largest shareholder, in a deal worth 122.6 million euros ($136 million). ($1 = 0.9015 euros) (Reporting by Tarmo Virki @virki; editing by David Evans)