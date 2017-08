July 13 (Reuters) - Jewelry retailer Tiffany & Co said it appointed former Bulgari SpA executive Alessandro Bogliolo as chief executive officer effective Oct. 2.

The veteran luxury industry executive, who most recently served as chief executive of apparel and accessories company Diesel SpA, will also join Tiffany's board. (Reporting by Siddharth Cavale in Bengaluru; Editing by Shounak Dasgupta)